Europe

Zelenskiy Says Ukrainian Prisoner Swap 'Supposed' to Happen Sunday 

By RFE/RL'S UKRAINIAN SERVICE
Updated December 28, 2019 04:47 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday that while a prisoner swap was "supposed" to take place tomorrow, the list of individuals whom central Ukrainian authorities and Russia-backed separatists are to exchange had not been finalized. 
 
The notion of an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange gained momentum December 9 during peace talks in Paris among the so-called Normandy Four — Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany — trying to end the five-year conflict. 
 
"There is supposed to be an exchange [of prisoners] tomorrow," Zelenskiy told journalists during a visit for a bridge opening to Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk region, according to his official website. 
 
"We look forward to this. The verification of all people is not completed yet," he said. 
 
He called finalizing plans for the exchange the year's most difficult task. 
 
The UNIAN news agency quoted a representative of Donetsk separatists as saying that Kyiv was expected to release 87 people and the separatists 55. 
But there was no official confirmation of any figures. 
 
There were no definitive, publicly available lists of the prisoners that each side is holding. 

Second exchange
 
This would be the second major prisoner exchange in the past four months involving Ukrainians caught up in the conflict. 
 
In the last one, Russia and Ukraine traded a total of 70 prisoners in a move that many regarded as progress in efforts to deescalate a war that has killed more than 13,000 people since Moscow forcibly annexed Crimea and Russia-backed gunmen grabbed swaths of eastern Ukraine, including parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in 2014. 
 
Russia insists it is not a party to the conflict, despite significant evidence that includes communication with separatist leaders, captured Russians and Russian casualties in the fighting. 
 
A special representative in Ukraine for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has monitors in eastern Ukraine, has mediated talks among the parties and announced Monday that negotiators had "reached an agreement on a mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees by the end of the year." 
 
Zelenskiy won the presidency as a political outsider in April, in part by pledging to seek an end to the conflict — which Kyiv and the West blame squarely on Russia — and clean up rampant corruption for post-Soviet Ukraine's 42 million citizens. 
 
The Associated Press and UNIAN contributed to this report. 

Related Stories

People celebrate the arrival of the train from Russia in Sevastopol, Crimea, after it crossed a bridge linking Russia and the…
Europe
Ukraine Opens Probe Over Russia's Railway Bridge to Crimea
The Ukrainian government has repeatedly said the new bridge was built in violation of international laws
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 09:50
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Russia, Ukraine Outline Terms for 5-Year Gas Transit Deal to End Dispute
The deal is a major breakthrough for both countries, which have been seeking to resolve disputes over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and the Crimea peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 13:39
FILE - Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nation Volodymyr Yelchenko addresses the U.N. Security Council during a council meeting on Ukraine, at U.N. headquarters in New York, Nov. 26, 2018.
Europe
Ukraine Names Veteran Diplomat as New US Envoy
Volodymyr Yelchenko takes up his new post in a city politically divided over whether President Donald Trump abused the power of his office by withholding military aid to Ukraine for personal political gain
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:02
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL'S UKRAINIAN SERVICE
Europe

Thousands March in Paris to Protest Pension Reform Plan

Demonstrators march with banners during a protest against pension reform plans in Paris, Dec. 28, 2019.
Europe

Zelenskiy Says Ukrainian Prisoner Swap 'Supposed' to Happen Sunday 

USA

UN Official Decries Human Rights ‘Backlash’ in Last Decade

Andrew Gilmour, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh.
Europe

New Russian Weapon Can Travel 27 Times the Speed of Sound

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an intercontinental ballistic…
Press Freedom

Newseum Hailed Free Press, but got Beaten by Free Museums

The Newseum in Washington, DC, has increased public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)