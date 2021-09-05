Extremism Watch

3 Die in Pakistan Suicide Blast Near Afghan Border, Police Say

By AFP
September 05, 2021 03:59 AM
Security officials examine the site of suicide bombing in a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 5,…
Security officials examine the site of a suicide bombing in a checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, Sept. 5, 2021.

QUETTA, PAKISTAN - At least three paramilitary guards were killed Sunday when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, police said.

The bomber targeted Frontier Constabulary guards in the Mian Ghundi neighborhood of the city -- close to the Afghanistan border -- where Hazara Shiite merchants were trading vegetables.

Azhar Akram, a deputy inspector general of police, told AFP that 20 people were injured in the blast, including civilians.

A spokesperson for the police's Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed the toll.

Shiite Muslims have been frequently targeted in restive Balochistan by radical Sunni Islamist groups, who consider them a heretical sect.

Frontier guards have also been targeted by Baloch insurgents, who have been waging a simmering insurgency for greater autonomy. 

AFP logo
By
AFP