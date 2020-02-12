Extremism Watch

US Convoy Under Attack by Pro-Government Militia in Northeast Syria

By Sirwan Kajjo
February 12, 2020 12:38 PM
In this frame grab from video, people and soldiers gathering next to an American military convoy stuck in the village of…
In this frame grab from video, people and soldiers gathering next to an American military convoy stuck in the village of Khirbet Ammu, east of Qamishli city, Syria, Feb. 12, 2020.

A U.S. military convoy was attacked on Wednesday by pro-Syrian government militia fighters in northeast Syria, local sources and U.S. officials said.

The incident occurred in a village near the northeastern city of Qamishli.

‘Self-defense’

The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) terror group said its troops opened fire at a checkpoint manned by Syrian regime forces near Qamishli after they came under small arms fire.


“In self-defense, Coalition troops returned fire. The situation was de-escalated and is under investigation,” Col. Myles B. Caggins, a coalition spokesman, said in a statement, adding that “the Coalition patrol returned to base.”

State-run and local media said one person was killed in the shooting in the incident and that U.S. warplanes had carried out at least one airstrike following the shooting.

But Col. Caggins said that “no airstrike” was carried out in the area.

Regime presence

Qamishli is mostly under the control of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a military alliance that has been a major U.S. ally in the fight against IS.

FILE - Russian forces patrol near the city of Qamishli, north Syria, Oct. 24, 2019.

However, Syrian government and Russian forces have a significant military presence on the southern outskirts of the city.

Jabber Jendo, a local reporter covering military developments, said Syrian government troops have dozens of loyal Arab militias in the Kurdish-majority region.“

Those who attacked the American convoy are affiliated with National Defense Forces, a pro-regime militia” he told VOA.

No Kurdish fighters present

A senior SDF official, who requested anonymity, attributed the Wednesday incident to the fact that no Kurdish fighters were present at the scene.

In this frame grab from video, Russian, Syrian and others gather next to an American military convoy stuck in the village of Khirbet Ammu, east of Qamishli city, Syria, Feb. 12, 2020.

“Usually U.S. troops are accompanied by our forces when on patrol,” he told VOA, noting that “this time, however, no SDF fighters were involved.”

U.S. forces were in control of most of northeast Syria until October, when the Turkish military and its allied Syrian militias launched a campaign against the U.S.-backed SDF.

Since then, Russian forces and the Syrian government have entered the border region between Turkey and northeast Syria with the aim of filling the area evacuated by U.S. forces.

But the U.S. still has about 500 troops in the area who, according to U.S. officials, are protecting the region’s oil fields and preventing IS from reemerging.
 

There have been increasing tensions in recent weeks between U.S. and Russian forces in the region.

On several occasions recently, U.S. forces have blocked Russian military convoys from carrying out patrol missions in northeast Syria.

“It looks like this incident is fueled in some way by the growing tensions and also the growing feeling that the Syrian regime is on the winning side [of the war],” said Seth Frantzman, director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis.

He told VOA that Syrian government forces feel “that maybe now is the time to pressure the Americans and test their resolve.”

Related Stories

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, A Syrian man receives treatment after U.S. troops opened fire on locals who tried to block a U.S. convoy driving near the village Khirbet Ammu, east of Qamishli city, Syria, Feb. 12, 2020.
Middle East
Syria: US Troops Open Fire on Locals in Northeastern Syria, Killing 1
A US military spokesman said coalition forces conducting a patrol near Qamishli encountered a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian government forces
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 09:27
Syrian government helicopter is shot by a missile in Idlib province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Syrian rebels shot down a…
Middle East
Military Action Escalating Along With Humanitarian Crisis in Syria
Turkey-backed rebels downed a Syrian government helicopter in apparent retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers, while the number of displaced civilians this month rose to 689,000
Default Author Profile
By Jacob Wirtschafter
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 19:55
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Erdogan on Tuesday…
Europe
Erdogan Threatens Military Escalation in Syria  
Erdogan threatens to ramp up military retaliation against Damascus over killing of Turkish soldiers, as Moscow calls for restraint and Washington backs Ankara
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 18:15
Emergency services carry a body of a person killed in a government airstrike in the city of Idlib, Syria, Feb. 11, 2020.
Middle East
Humanitarian Crisis in Syria’s Idlib Becoming More Desperate
An unprecedented number of people are fleeing as fighting intensifies between Syrian forces and their Russian allies and rebel groups in Idlib
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 02/11/2020 - 11:17
Sirwan Kajjo
Written By
Sirwan Kajjo
Multimedia Journalist, Extremism Watch Desk