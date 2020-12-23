An Interactive, Fast-Paced, Radio Program Connecting Youth in Africa and the United States



On this fresh, fast-paced show, co-hosts located in the U.S. and in Africa talk to teens and young adults about trends, lifestyles, health, entertainment, and other issues touching listeners’ lives.



“This show is fun and interactive," says co-host Jackson Mvunganyi. “We give our listeners a chance to say what they think about a range of topics. I’m thrilled to be part of such a dynamic, cutting-edge show.”



A native of Rwanda, Jackson has a bachelor's degree in multimedia development from the American University in Washington D.C., and a master's degree in Information Management from the University of Maryland. Jackson has had a multi-faceted broadcasting career so far, working in both radio and television, in Africa and the United States. Jackson also volunteers his time with African communities in the diaspora on issues affecting the continent.



For more from Jackson and Up Front follow him on Twitter @upfrontafrica





Broadcast Schedule



Wednesday 1730 UTC/GMT



Listen to a recent program MP3

Sign up for a weekly podcast »



Contact Us



Email



upfront@voanews.com



Telephone



To leave a message for the program staff, call +1.202.205.9942. After you hear the VOA identification, press 50 and then leave your message after the tone. Speak clearly and provide your name and location. We might use your comments in our program!



Postal Mail



Voice of America - Room 1613

330 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, DC

20237