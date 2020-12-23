Listen

Up Front

  • FEATURED
  • ABOUT
  • EPISODES
  • UPFRONT SHORTS
Listen

Up Front

Wed, 12/23/2020 - 12:30 PM
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:30 PM
Up Front
Up Front Africa
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 12:30 PM
Up Front
Up Front Africa
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 12:30 PM
Up Front
Up Front Africa
Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:30 PM
Up Front
Up Front Africa
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:30 PM
Up Front
Up Front Africa
FULL EPISODES
Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 12:30 PM

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 01:30 PM

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 01:30 PM

Up Front

ABOUT

An Interactive, Fast-Paced, Radio Program Connecting Youth in Africa and the United States

On this fresh, fast-paced show, co-hosts located in the U.S. and in Africa talk to teens and young adults about trends, lifestyles, health, entertainment, and other issues touching listeners’ lives.

“This show is fun and interactive," says co-host Jackson Mvunganyi. “We give our listeners a chance to say what they think about a range of topics. I’m thrilled to be part of such a dynamic, cutting-edge show.”

A native of Rwanda, Jackson has a bachelor's degree in multimedia development from the American University in Washington D.C., and a master's degree in Information Management from the University of Maryland. Jackson has had a multi-faceted broadcasting career so far, working in both radio and television, in Africa and the United States. Jackson also volunteers his time with African communities in the diaspora on issues affecting the continent.

For more from Jackson and Up Front follow him on Twitter @upfrontafrica


Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday 1730 UTC/GMT

Listen to a recent program MP3

Sign up for a weekly podcast »


Contact Us

Email

upfront@voanews.com

Telephone

To leave a message for the program staff, call +1.202.205.9942. After you hear the VOA identification, press 50 and then leave your message after the tone. Speak clearly and provide your name and location. We might use your comments in our program!

Postal Mail

Voice of America - Room 1613
330 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, DC
20237

UpFront Shorts
Hundreds of protesters march for a rally towards the Chinese Consulate to coincide with the country's commemoration of "Araw Ng Kagitingan" (Day of Valor) Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in suburban Makati city, east of Manila, Philippines. The protesters are calling on the citizenry to uphold national sovereignty in the wake of China's alleged continued occupation of the disputed islands, shoals and reefs in the South China Sea as well as President Rodrigo Duterte's alleged "warmer ties with China." (AP Photo/Bulli
East Asia Pacific

How China Will Resist if US Approves Sanctions over Maritime Expansion

Up Front Africa
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front

Up Front Africa
00:30:00
Up Front

Up Front