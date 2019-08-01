Day in Photos

August 1, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 10:24PM
Palestinian men perform fire breathing on the beach during the summer in Gaza City.
F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force Patrouille de Suisse perform a show on Swiss National Day in Vevey, Switzerland.
Wheelchair-bound Japanese lawmaker Eiko Kimura (C) is surrounded by the media upon her arrival at Parliament in Tokyo.
A man trips in rushing flood waters as he tries to hold onto a rope to help people to cross the street following heavy monsoon rains outside the Moinuddin Chishti sufi shrine in Ajmer in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.
A woman is whipped in public in Banda Aceh in Indonesia's staunchly conservative Aceh province as punishment for being too close to the opposite sex.
A Catholic faithful smeared in burnt oil, takes part in the opening of the 10-day celebration of the Santo Domingo de Guzman festival in Managua, Nicaragua.
The Mexican school ship Cuauhtemoc takes part in the Tall Ships Races en route to the port of Aarhus, Denmark.
Performers hand out flyers on the The Royal Mile trying to attract people to their show, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Workers collect trash during a clean-up of the Bahagia River in Bekasi, Indonesia.
Performers react during celebrations of the Swiss National Day at the Fete des Vignerons (Winegrowers' Festival), a traditional festival that takes place approximately every 25 years in Vevey, Switzerland.
Warsaw residents observe a moment of silence for the fighters and victims of the 1944 Warsaw Rising against Nazi German occupiers, on the 74th anniversary of the revolt, in downtown Warsaw, Poland.
