Day in Photos

August 13, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 14, 2019 11:37AM
Firefighters extinguish a fire in Kampar, Riau province on Indonesia's Sumatra island.
A man with his 28-feet (8.5m)-long moustache, poses with national flags at Bikaner as the country prepares to celebrate its 73rd anniversary of independence from British rule.
A woman is taken by ambulance to a hospital as police officers investigate the scene following reports of a stabbing in Sydney, Australia.
Fu Guohao, a reporter for China's Global Times website, is tied by protesters during a mass demonstration at the Hong Kong international airport.
An activist splashes red paint over the facade of the Brazilian embassy in London during an Extinction Rebellion climate change protest.
A man reacts to smoke as a wildfire burns at the village of Kontodespoti, on the island of Evia, Greece.
People walk near the statue "The Motherland Calls," which is under reconstruction in Mamayev Kurgan, during sunset in Volgograd, Russia, Aug. 12, 2019.
Visitors enjoy a ride at the Wonderland Eurasia amusement park in Ankara, Turkey, on the third day of Eid al-Adha celebrations.
A 2-day-old male baby pygmy hippo plays in the water at the Taipei Zoo, Taiwan.
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones during the Perseid meteor shower in Radimlja near Stolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Aug. 12, 2019.
Day in Photos

August 8, 2019