Day in Photos
August 14, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 14, 2019 04:54PM
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain.
Gold bars and coins are stacked in the room containing safe deposit boxes at the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany. After a social media firestorm over using a 70-year-old emaciated elephant named Tikiri in the parade, the authorities withdraw her f
After a social media firestorm over using a 70-year-old emaciated elephant named Tikiri in the parade, the authorities withdraw her from the festival, allowing her rest and medication at the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise, or the Peak of the Furnace, flowing down the east-southeast face on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Aug. 13, 2019.
A man rests near a sculpture of Saint Volodymyr, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
This aerial photo shows a view of the Sutong Bridge in Nantong in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
In this picture taken with a slow shutter speed, Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2019.
A woman and a boy pose for pictures at the Chkalovskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, in front of a mural depicting Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov, who took a non-stop flight over the Arctic and landed in the U.S. state of Washington in 1937.
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2019.
An AH-1Z Viper from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares for take-off aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman, in this U.S. Navy photo.
An Arab boy jumps into the Mediterranean sea from the ancient wall surrounding the old port city of Acre during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in the old port city of Acre, Israel, Aug. 13, 2019.
Giraffes are seen at the Loisaba conservancy in Laikipia, Kenya. The number of the world's tallest mammals has been steadily declining in recent decades. Poaching and habitat destruction have driven giraffe populations into a freefall.
Tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga walks on a rope above the Prague Castle during a rehearsal for an official opening of an international circus and theater festival in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 13, 2019.
