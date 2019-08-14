Day in Photos

August 14, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 14, 2019 04:54PM
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain.
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg waves from a yacht as she starts her trans-Atlantic boat trip to New York, in Plymouth, Britain.
Gold bars and coins are stacked in the room containing safe deposit boxes at the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany. After a social media firestorm over using a 70-year-old emaciated elephant named Tikiri in the parade, the authorities withdraw her from the festival, allowing her rest and medication at the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, Sri Lanka. People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise, or the Peak of the Furnace, flowing down the east-southeast face on the Indian Ocean island of Re
Gold bars and coins are stacked in the room containing safe deposit boxes at the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany. After a social media firestorm over using a 70-year-old emaciated elephant named Tikiri in the parade, the authorities withdraw her f
70-year-old emaciated elephant Tikiri eating at the Temple of the Tooth in the central city of Kandy, Sri Lanka.
After a social media firestorm over using a 70-year-old emaciated elephant named Tikiri in the parade, the authorities withdraw her from the festival, allowing her rest and medication at the Temple of the Tooth in Kandy, Sri Lanka.
People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise, or the Peak of the Furnace, flowing down the east-southeast face on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Aug. 13, 2019.
People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise, or the Peak of the Furnace, flowing down the east-southeast face on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Aug. 13, 2019.
A man rests near a sculpture of Saint Volodymyr, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A man rests near a sculpture of Saint Volodymyr, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
This aerial photo shows a view of the Sutong Bridge in Nantong in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
This aerial photo shows a view of the Sutong Bridge in Nantong in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
In this picture taken with slow shutter speed, Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, durning the hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2019.
In this picture taken with a slow shutter speed, Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2019.
A woman and a boy pose for pictures at Chkalovskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, in front of a mural depicting Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov - who took a non-stop flight over the Arctic and landed in the U.S. state of Washington in 1937.
A woman and a boy pose for pictures at the Chkalovskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia, in front of a mural depicting Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov, who took a non-stop flight over the Arctic and landed in the U.S. state of Washington in 1937.
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2019.
A boy competes in mutton busting at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2019.
An AH-1Z Viper from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares for take-off aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman, in this U.S. Navy photo.
An AH-1Z Viper from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares for take-off aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as it transits the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman, in this U.S. Navy photo.
An Arab boy jumps into the Mediterranean sea from the ancient wall surrounding the old port city of Acre during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in the old port city of Acre, Israel, Aug. 13, 2019.
An Arab boy jumps into the Mediterranean sea from the ancient wall surrounding the old port city of Acre during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday in the old port city of Acre, Israel, Aug. 13, 2019.
Reticulated sub-species of giraffe are seen at Loisaba conservancy in Laikipia, Kenya.
Giraffes are seen at the Loisaba conservancy in Laikipia, Kenya. The number of the world's tallest mammals has been steadily declining in recent decades. Poaching and habitat destruction have driven giraffe populations into a freefall.
Tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga walks on a rope above the Prague Castle during a rehearsal for an official opening of an international circus and theater festival in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 13, 2019.
Tightrope walker Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga walks on a rope above the Prague Castle during a rehearsal for an official opening of an international circus and theater festival in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 13, 2019.

Related Stories

Visitors enjoy a ride at the Wonderland Eurasia amusement park in Ankara, Turkey, on the third day of Eid al-Adha celebrations.
Day in Photos

August 13, 2019

Tourists ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang in China's northwestern Gansu province.
Day in Photos

August 12, 2019

Two white lion cubs, named Nala and Simba, lay in their basket at the association "Caresse de tigre", at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, northwestern of France.
Day in Photos

August 11, 2019

A girl feeds swans on the bank of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia.
Day in Photos

August 9, 2019