Eastern & Central Europe
Shqip
zeriamerikes.com
Bosanski
ba.voanews.com
Ελληνικά
gr.voanews.com
Македонски
mk.voanews.com
Srpski
glasamerike.net
Українська
ukrainian.voanews.com
Eurasia
Հայերեն
amerikayidzayn.com
Azerbaijani
amerikaninsesi.org
ქართული
amerikiskhma.com
Русский
golos-ameriki.ru
Central Asia
O‘zbek
amerikaovozi.com
South Asia
বাংলা
voabangla.com
دری
darivoa.com
پښتو
pashtovoa.com
وی او اې ډيوه ريډیو
voadeewanews.com
ارد
urduvoa.com
East & Southeast Asia
ျမန္မာ
burmese.voanews.com
粤语
voacantonese.com
中文
voachinese.com
Bahasa Indonesia
voaindonesia.com
ខ្មែរ
khmer.voanews.com
Khmer
voacambodia.com
한국어
voakorea.com
ລາວ
lao.voanews.com
ไทย
voathai.com
བོད་ཡིག
voatibetan.com
Tiếng Việt
voatiengviet.com
Africa
Afaan Oromoo
voaafaanoromoo.com
አማርኛ
amharic.voanews.com
Bambara
voabambara.com
Français
voaafrique.com
Hausa
voahausa.com
Kinyarwanda / Kirundi
radiyoyacuvoa.com
Ndebele
voandebele.com
Português
voaportugues.com
Shona
voashona.com
Soomaaliga
voasomali.com
Kiswahili
voaswahili.com
ትግርኛ
tigrigna.voanews.com
Zimbabwe
voazimbabwe.com
Middle East/North Africa
فارسی
ir.voanews.com
كوردی
dengiamerika.com
Kurdi
dengeamerika.com
Türkçe
amerikaninsesi.com
Latin America
Creole
voanouvel.com
Español
voanoticias.com
Day in Photos
August 15, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 15, 2019 04:32PM
Men wearing the Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on the 74th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II.
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady, in Mosta, Malta, Aug. 14, 2019.
An employee works on a medical glove production line at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province, Aug. 14, 2019.
Fire-dancers perform during the "Esala Perahera" festival near the Buddhist temple of the Tooth in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, some 116 kilometers from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 14, 2019.
A view shows the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow, Russia.
A worker of the Red Cross sprays water on a vetaA worker with the Red Cross sprays water on aran during a ceremony in Boulouris, France, marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence in World War II which helped liberate southern France.
Protesters hold candles and signs during a rally in downtown Seoul, denouncing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and demanding the South Korean government abolish its General Security of Military Information Agreement.
Two paddle boarders watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel, Florida.
Houston Texans players walks across a practice field before the start of a joint NFL training camp football practice with the Detroit Lions in Houston.
Military vehicles are seen parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, close to the border with Hong Kong.
