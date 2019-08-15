Day in Photos

August 15, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 15, 2019 04:32PM
Men wearing the Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on the 74th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II.
Men wearing the Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on the 74th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II.
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady, in Mosta, Malta, Aug. 14, 2019.
Fireworks explode in front of the full moon during celebrations marking the Feast of the Assumption of Our Lady, in Mosta, Malta, Aug. 14, 2019.
An employee works on a medical glove production line at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province, Aug. 14, 2019.
An employee works on a medical glove production line at a factory in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province, Aug. 14, 2019.
Fire-dancers perform during the "Esala Perahera" festival near the Buddhist temple of the Tooth in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, some 116 kilometers from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 14, 2019.
Fire-dancers perform during the "Esala Perahera" festival near the Buddhist temple of the Tooth in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, some 116 kilometers from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 14, 2019.
A view shows the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow, Russia.
A view shows the Ural Airlines Airbus 321 passenger plane following an emergency landing in a field near Zhukovsky International Airport near Moscow, Russia.
A worker with the Red Cross sprays water on a veteran during a ceremony in Boulouris, France, marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence during World War II, which helped liberate southern France.
A worker of the Red Cross sprays water on a vetaA worker with the Red Cross sprays water on aran during a ceremony in Boulouris, France, marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence in World War II which helped liberate southern France.
Protesters hold candles and signs during a rally in downtown Seoul, denouncing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and demanding the South Korean government abolish its General Security of Military Information Agreement.
Protesters hold candles and signs during a rally in downtown Seoul, denouncing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and demanding the South Korean government abolish its General Security of Military Information Agreement.
Two paddle boarders watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel, Florida.
Two paddle boarders watch the sunrise on a stormy morning in Sanibel, Florida.
Houston Texans players walks across a practice field before the start of a joint NFL training camp football practice with the Detroit Lions in Houston.
Houston Texans players walks across a practice field before the start of a joint NFL training camp football practice with the Detroit Lions in Houston.
Military vehicles are seen parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, close to the border with Hong Kong.
Military vehicles are seen parked on the grounds of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, close to the border with Hong Kong.

Related Stories

People look at lava erupting from the Piton de la Fournaise, or the Peak of the Furnace, flowing down the east-southeast face on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion, Aug. 13, 2019.
Day in Photos

August 14, 2019

Visitors enjoy a ride at the Wonderland Eurasia amusement park in Ankara, Turkey, on the third day of Eid al-Adha celebrations.
Day in Photos

August 13, 2019

Tourists ride camels in the desert in Dunhuang in China's northwestern Gansu province.
Day in Photos

August 12, 2019

Two white lion cubs, named Nala and Simba, lay in their basket at the association "Caresse de tigre", at La Mailleraye-sur-Seine, northwestern of France.
Day in Photos

August 11, 2019