Day in Photos

August 18, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 19, 2019 09:27AM
Protesters gather on Victoria Park in Hong Kong. Thousands of people streamed into the park for what organizers hope will be a peaceful demonstration for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
A relative wails near the coffins of victims of the Dubai City wedding hall bombing during a mass funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Islamic State group's Afghan branch claimed responsibility for the bombing that killed at least 63.
Hindu priests of Sangam move their shelters to drier ground on the banks of the Ganges river, as the water level of the Ganges and Yamuna rivers rises rapidly during monsoon rains in the region, in Allahabad, India.
A crew member checks the new name of Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar. Gibraltar rejected a U.S. demand to seize the tanker at the center of a diplomatic dispute.
A Syrian carries the body of a child at the site of a reported regime airstrike on the village of Deir Sharqi on the eastern outskirts of Maaret al-Numan in Syria's northern province of Idlib, Aug. 17, 2019.
Dancers perform Thengul dance during Indonesia's 74th Independence Day celebration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Aug. 17, 2019, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Slum dwellers search for their belongings from ashes after fire broke out on their shelters in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 17, 2019.
Vito Schnabel competes during the first run of the slalom event at the FIS Grasski World Championships in Marbachegg, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2019.
A man retrieves his prize during a greased-pole climbing competition held as part of Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2019.
Surfer Benji Brand from Hawaii, U.S., practices while a photographer taking pictures ahead of the Tahiti pro surfing trial at the famous break Teahupoo in Tahiti, French Polynesia.
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators march across the Hawthorne Bridge during an "End Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, Oregon, USA, Aug. 17, 2019.
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at dawn at a lagoon in the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain, Aug. 17, 2019.

