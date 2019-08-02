Day in Photos

August 2, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 10:24PM
Attendees hold up their lit mobile phones during a rally by civil servants to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China.
An Israeli border police confronts a journalist following clashes after the Friday prayers at the site of demolished buildings in Dar Salah, the West Bank, near Sur Baher in East Jerusalem.
A Chinook helicopter drops sand bags on top of a dam after a nearby reservoir was damaged by flooding, in Whaley Bridge, Britain.
Festival goers from the north-eastern German city of Greifswald use straws to drink from a self-mixed brew of fruits, juice, wine and booze during drinking games at a site for the world's largest heavy metal festival, the Wacken Open Air 2019, Wacken.
A girl runs during an exhibition of a hanging art installation made from scraps of plastic bags, bottles, cans and containers, entitled 'Reduce', at the French Cultural Center in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A commuter holding his shoes rides on a tricycle through a flooded street after a heavy downpour brought about by the southwest monsoon, in Manila, Philippines.
Alex Ribeiro of Brazil competes beside the pier during round four of the Vans US Open of Surfing, held at iconic Huntington Beach, California.
A Sikh devotee demonstrates his 'Gatka' traditional martial art skills during the 'Nagar Kirtan' procession marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India.
Bodybuilding tram driver Peter Wirth, alias 'Bahnbabo' practices gymnastics in a tram in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 1, 2019.
Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel’s Annual Cat Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Aug. 1, 2019.
