Day in Photos

August 21, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 21, 2019 04:18PM
Pope Francis allows a little girl suffering from an undisclosed illness to move around undisturbed, clapping and dancing on the stage for most of his general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.
A train crosses a bridge over the flooded River Gange, as water levels in the Gange and Yamuna rivers rise, in Allahabad, India.
A local market is seen burning during a protest in Fakfak, Papua province, Indonesia, sparked by accusations that security forces had arrested and insulted Papuan students in East Java.
Students dressed as Hindu gods Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva participate in a cultural event at their school in Mumbai, India.
Palestinian amputees Mohammed Eliwa, 17, and Ahmed al-Khoudari (R), 20, who each lost a leg during clashes on the border with Israel, play on the beach in Gaza City, Aug. 20, 2019.
A pelican catches a fish during feeding time in St. James's Park in London.
Surfers are seen in the sea ahead of the G-7 Summit on the French coastal resort of Biarritz, France.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the wedding ceremony of Hannah Halbershtam and Menahem Nachum, the son of the Rabbi of the Nadvorna Hasidic dynasty, in the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 20, 2019.
Firefighter Pinyo Pukpinyo, known as the "snake wrangler," shows a copperhead rat snake, which he caught at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand.
Couples dance during a show prior to the finals of the Salon category at the annual Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 20, 2019.
A couple enjoys a colorful sunrise over Casco Bay in Portland, Maine.
A squirrel runs across the field in the fifth inning in a game between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 20, 2019. (Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports )
A blind-folded gamer collects as many foam cubicles as possible while hanging from the ceiling on the first day of Europe's leading digital games fair, Gamescom, which showcases the latest trends of the computer gaming scene, in Cologne, Germany.
