Day in Photos
August 22, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 22, 2019 02:59PM
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo.
A Palestinian demonstrator runs past a tear gas canister launched by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, talks to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.
Screenshot from a Parliament broadcast of New Zealand Speaker Trevor Mallard feeding a Member of Parliament’s baby during a parliamentary session in Wellington, Aug. 21, 2019. (New Zealand Parliament and Speaker's Office/Handout)
A youth carries a boy to get help, after the boy was overcome by tear gas fired by police outside Parliament where lawmakers are debating whether or not to start impeachment proceedings for Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Aug. 21, 2019.
Firefighters extinguish the fire at an industrial building in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
A fighter loyal to the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) points his gun toward enemy lines during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, in Espiaa, south of the Libyan capital Tripoli, Aug. 21, 2019.
9-year-old Reed Elliotte in a U.S. flag outfit stands in the back of the room with his mother Larrietta listening to U.S. President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, Aug. 21, 2019.
Juan David Vargas and Paulina Mejia, representing the city of Cali, Colombia, perform during the Stage style final round at the Tango World Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 21, 2019.
A zebra rubs its head against another at London Zoo.
