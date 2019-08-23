Day in Photos

August 23, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 23, 2019 01:17PM
A boy jumps in a pond covered with algae at Kirtipur on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Aug. 23, 2019.
A fireman rests as he combats a fire in the surroundings of Robore in eastern Bolivia, Aug. 23, 2019.
Schoolchildren dressed up as Hindu deity Krishna perform during celebrations on the eve of the Janmashtami festival that marks Krishna's birthday, in Amritsar, Aug. 23, 2019.
A man fixes an image of President Donald Trump to a wooden pole as he prepares for an anti-G-7 demonstration at a camp near Hendaye, France, Aug. 23, 2019.
A baby girl looks at a humanoid robot sitting in a box office in Tokyo, Aug. 23, 2019.
A ranger reaches out toward female northern white rhino Najin, 30, one of the last two northern white rhinos on the planet, in her enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2019.
An indigenous leader of the Huni Kuin Kaxinawa from Brazil joins a protest against the Brazilian government's environmental polices, outside of the Brazilian Embassy in London, Britain, Aug. 23, 2019.
Icelandic stallions graze on a meadow as the sun rises in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 23, 2019.
A technician prepares a giant construction made up of nearly 1,500 old radios on Vilnius Cathedral square, to commemorate events of 1989 when analog radios were used to coordinate so-called Baltic Way human chain, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Aug. 23, 2019.
A swimmer passes a swan as he trains during the early morning in the Serpentine lake in London, Britain, Aug. 23, 2019.
