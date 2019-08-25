Day in Photos

August 25, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 25, 2019 01:59PM
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong.
A worker cleans a wall at the Jaffna Fort, a fort built by the Portuguese in 1618, in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.
Aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2019.
Hindu devotees take a vow before forming a human pyramid during celebrations for the 'Janmashtami' festival, which marks the birth of Hindu God Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019.
A man wearing a controversial makeup coloring blackface and called "the savage" gestures during a folk parade "Ducasse" of Ath in Ath, Belgium.
Technicians are backdropped by pyrotechnics going off during an international air show in Bucharest, Romania, Aug. 24, 2019.
Brazilian surfer Yago Dora competes on the first day of the 2019 Tahiti Pro at Teahupoo, Tahiti, Aug. 24, 2019.
A tourist stands in front of a moon installation ahead of celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival at China Town in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2019.
Martin Jakober throws the 83.5kg Unspunnen stone during the ESAF-Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival in Zug, Switzerland.
A devotee breaks a clay pot containing curd during the Hindu festival of Janmashtami, marking the birth anniversary of Hindu Lord Krishna, in Mumbai, India, Aug. 24, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Aug. 24, 2019.
Techno fans dance at the New Horizons festival at the N'rburgring on the Mainfloor during a fireworks display, Aug. 24, 2019, in Nurburg, Germany.
People take a mud bath during the "Iron Mud" festival in the town of Zheleznovodsk, in Stavropol region, Russia, Aug. 24, 2019.
Aerial view of couples dancing to Mariachi traditional music to break the Guinness World Record of largest Mexican folk dance in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Aug. 24, 2019.
