Day in Photos

August 27, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 27, 2019 02:49PM
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has captured many spectacular images of cosmic phenomena over its two decades of operations, but perhaps its most iconic is the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A.
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has captured many spectacular images of cosmic phenomena over its two decades of operations, but perhaps its most iconic is the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. (Credit: NASA)
Members of a military honor guard parade during a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov (not seen) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Members of China's military honor guard parade during a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov (not seen) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Revelers enter in City Hall at the end of the 'Cipotegato', in the small village of Tarazona, northern Spain.
Revelers enter City Hall at the end of the 'Cipotegato,' in the small village of Tarazona, Spain.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform "Senorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Aug. 26, 2019.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform "Senorita" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Aug. 26, 2019.
Missy Elliott poses in the press room with the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Aug. 26, 2019.
Missy Elliott poses in the press room with the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Aug. 26, 2019.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives an honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 26, 2019.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives an honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 26, 2019.
Pillar corals are seen in a water tank at the labs of the Florida Aquarium Conservation Center in Apollo Beach where recently the spawning occurred.
Pillar corals are seen in a water tank at the labs of the Florida Aquarium Conservation Center in Apollo Beach, where the spawning recently occurred. A team of scientists have managed to reproduce coral in a lab setting for the first time ever.
Villagers set up a mannequin scarecrow on a paddy field in Lamteuba, Indonesia's Aceh province, Aug. 26, 2019.
Villagers set up a mannequin scarecrow on a paddy field in Lamteuba, Indonesia's Aceh province, Aug. 26, 2019.
Panda cub Yuan Meng (R) and its mother Huan Huan eat bamboo in their enclosure at the Zoo de Beauval in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, Aug. 26, 2019.
Panda cub Yuan Meng (R) and its mother Huan Huan eat bamboo in their enclosure at the Zoo de Beauval in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, Aug. 26, 2019.

Related Stories

A couple takes a selfie with giant salvaged busts of former U.S. Presidents in Williamsburg, Virginia, Aug. 25, 2019.
Day in Photos

August 26, 2019

A tourist stands in front of a moon installation ahead of celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival at China Town in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2019.
Day in Photos

August 25, 2019

A boy jumps in a pond covered with algae at Kirtipur on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Aug. 23, 2019.
Day in Photos

August 23, 2019

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force tanks and other armored vehicles take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo.
Day in Photos

August 22, 2019