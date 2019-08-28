Day in Photos

August 28, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 28, 2019 01:41PM
A reveller covered in tomato pulp participates in the annual Tomatina festival in the eastern town of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain.
Jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform at an air show to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands beside a mock gravestone inscribed with the words "RIP British Democracy" outside the gates to Downing Street in central London.
A quad scull of rowers begin their workout on Casco Bay as the sun starts to peak over Great Diamond Island in Portland, Maine.
Thitirat Keowa-ram, Bangkok's street sweeper, carries her 1-year old poodle-shih tzu mix breed as she works at a street in Bangkok, Thailand.
A lush forest sits next to a field of charred trees in Vila Nova Samuel, Brazil, Aug. 27, 2019.
Workers dispose sacks of wheat flour which are reportedly expired after they were provided by the World Food Program, on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen.
A North Korean soldier looks toward the south as a South Korean soldier stands guard in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea.
Two aircrafts approach the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises.
