Day in Photos

August 29, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 29, 2019 03:08PM
Visitors stand on the roof deck of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark in Singapore.
A deputy reads a special edition of the newspaper "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" dedicated to mothers of Ukrainian servicemen who died in the battle with Russia-backed separatists, before the solemn opening and first sitting of the new parliament in Kyiv.
Sixteen-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrives in New Yok to attend United Nations summit on climate change after completing her trans-Atlantic, Aug. 28, 2019.
Store shelves are empty of bottled water as residents buy supplies in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Doral, Florida.
Anti-Brexit campaigner and a lawyer Gina Miller leaves radio and television studios in London.
A helicopter drops water over a hill after a wildfire in the eastern Athens suburb of Vironas, Greece, Aug. 28, 2019.
Birds are pictured as the sun rises amid smoke from a burning tract of Amazon jungle as it is cleared by loggers and farmers near Porto Velho, Brazil, Aug. 28, 2019.
Guests arrive at the red carpet for the movie "The Truth" (La Verite) presented in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Aug. 28, 2019.
Workers remove barrier from a cave-in site on a road in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, Aug. 28, 2019.
Elena poses with the new official Oktoberfest 2019 beer mugs in Munich, Germany.
Spectators soak in bathtubs while listening to Czech opera singer Eva Kyvalova performing parts of Mozart's Don Giovanni at the rooftop of Lucerna building in Prague, Czech Republic.
