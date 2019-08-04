Day in Photos

August 4, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 10:24PM
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
A priest is seen in front of riot police during an anti-extradition bill protest in Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.
Shoes are piled in the rear of Ned Peppers Bar at the scene after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Edie Hallberg cries while speaking to police outside a Walmart store where a shooting occurred earlier in the day in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 3, 2019. Hallberg looked for her missing mother Angie Englisbee, who was in the store during the attack.
Franky Zapata on his jet-powered "flyboard" arrives at St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, England, during his attempt to fly across the 35-kilometer English Channel crossing in 20 minutes.
Residents watch from a building as protesters and police confront in Wong Tai Sin district in Hong Kong.
This handout image released by Quinag shows the Multihull race start at the Rolex Fastnet Race 2019, off the south coast of England, Aug. 3, 2019. (Photo by Carlo Borlenghi/Rolex)
Giraffes are seen in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 3, 2019.
Firefighters battle the Marsh Fire near the town of Brentwood in Contra Costa County, California, Aug. 3, 2019.
Forest rangers prepare to release two wild elephants which had been foraging villages and a highway for food in Yangon, into the Zarmaye nature reserve located in the Bago region, Myanmar.
People walk through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India.
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Fil riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump in the eventing's individual cross country of the equestrian competition during the XVIII Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Aug. 3, 2019.
