Day in Photos

August 5, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 10:15PM
Protesters use makeshift protective gear to avoid tear gas during the city-wide strike to call for democratic reforms outside Central Government Complex in Hong Kong.
Protesters use makeshift protective gear to avoid tear gas during the city-wide strike to call for democratic reforms outside Central Government Complex in Hong Kong.
A young woman reacts as she receives the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.
A young woman reacts as she receives the Ebola vaccine, in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Members of the Saudi special forces perform during a military parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 4, 2019.
Members of the Saudi special forces perform during a military parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 4, 2019.
Flame and smoke rise from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia.
Flame and smoke rise from the site of blasts at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk in Krasnoyarsk region, Russia.
Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. shows a "flying car," a large drone-like machine with four propellers, hovering at the company's facility in Abiko near Tokyo, Japan.
Japanese electronics maker NEC Corp. shows a "flying car," a large drone-like machine with four propellers, hovering at the company's facility in Abiko near Tokyo, Japan.
Deer rest on a meadow near the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
Deer rest on a meadow near the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
Police officers pull a journalist during an anti-government protest in Lagos, Nigeria.
Police officers pull a journalist during an anti-government protest in Lagos, Nigeria.
Colombian Oriana Vinas performs in the Individual Rhythmic Gymnastics Ball Finals competition during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games at the Villa El Salvador Sport Center in Lima, Peru, Aug. 4, 2019.
Colombian Oriana Vinas performs in the Individual Rhythmic Gymnastics Ball Finals competition during the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games at the Villa El Salvador Sport Center in Lima, Peru, Aug. 4, 2019.
A model displays during the Jember Fashion Carnaval (JFC) in Jember, Indonesia.
A model displays during the Jember Fashion Carnaval (JFC) in Jember, Indonesia.

Related Stories

Teaser Image
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Day in Photos

August 4, 2019

Teaser Image
Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel’s Annual Cat Fashion Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Aug. 1, 2019.
Day in Photos

August 2, 2019

Teaser Image
Palestinian men perform fire breathing on the beach during the summer in Gaza City.
Day in Photos

August 1, 2019

Teaser Image
A wildlife photographer captures the image of a sea lion falling into the mouth of a humpback whale in Monterey Bay, California, July 30, 2019, in what he calls a "once-in-a-lifetime" moment. (Credit: Chase Dekker)
Day in Photos

July 31, 2019