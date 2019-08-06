Day in Photos

August 6, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 10:12PM
A family prays near the ruins of a headless Buddha statue, which has resurfaced in a dried-up dam due to drought, in Lopburi, Thailand.
Antonio Basbo (R) holds the cross of his common-law wife Margie Reckard who died in the shooting as he walks to a makeshift memorial in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019, two days after the shooting that left 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart.
A Palestinian man picks up prickly cactus pears at a farm in the village of Nilin near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Tourists walk up the 272 stairs leading to Batu Caves temple, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Courtney Kennedy Hill (in blue) and Paul Michael Hill, carry the casket with other family members during the funeral of their daughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill in Centerville, Mass., Aug. 5, 2019.
A participant is seen during the torch war or "Perang Obor," a tradition held by locals to show gratitude to God for fortune, health, and salvation, in Jepara, Central Java province, Aug. 5, 2019, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the Persian Gulf. (Credit: Alexander C. Kubitza/U.S. Navy/Handout)
A woman walks past a burning garbage dump in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 5, 2019.
Marines from Iran take part in the International Army Games 2019 at the at Khmelevka firing ground on the Baltic Sea coast in Kaliningrad Region, Russia.
Venezuela's Ruben Limardo competes against his brother Jesus Limardo during the Fencing Men's Epee Individual Gold Medal Bout at the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, Aug. 5, 2019.
Kitesurfers enjoy the wind at the Garda lake near Brenzone, northern Italy, Aug. 5, 2019.
