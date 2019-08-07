Day in Photos

August 7, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 09, 2019 04:37AM
Kazakh servicemen perform during a ceremony opening the International Army Games at the 40th military base Otar in Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan.
A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA.
Protesters gather around a baby Trump balloon to voice their rally against gun violence and a visit from President Donald Trump following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
Laborers buy bus tickets at a counter of Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Reception Centre (JKTRC) in Srinagar, India.
Laborers buy bus tickets at a counter of Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Reception Centre (JKTRC) in Srinagar, India. Kashmir remained in a state of heightened security to prevent protests.
Ulysses Watko, 7, visiting from Portland, Oregon, plays stands next to The Breadline sculpture at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Pigeons fly by a woman sleeping on a bench on a hot day in Bucharest, Romania.
Pilots fly their paragliders during 16th FAI Paragliding World Championship in Krusevo, North Macedonia.
Pope Francis talks with a group of nuns during his weekly general audience, in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican.
Laborers cross a pedestrian bridge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
A man walks in flare smoke as he arrives with some fellow supporters of Hungarian football club Ferencvaros at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, August 6, 2019, to attend the UEFA Champions League play off football match against Dinamo Zagreb, Croatia.
Bhanu, the Asiatic lion reacts during feeding time ahead of World Lion Day, at London Zoo.
