Day in Photos

August 8, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 09, 2019 04:37AM
Members of the Kyrgyz special forces block a street during clashes between his supporters and law enforcement nea former president Almazbek Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy-Tash, some 20 kilometers from Bishkek.
A worker sprays a gel on the ground to absorb lead during a decontamination operation at Saint Benoit school near Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France. Tests continue to show worrying levels of the toxic metal at nearby schools.
A boy carries a sheep at the Atmah camp in the northwestern Idlib province, Syria, Aug. 07, 2019.
Houses submerged in floodwaters are seen in Shwegyin township, Bago Region, Myanmar. Raging monsoon flooding across the country has forced tens of thousands of people from their homes in recent weeks, officials said.
Britain's Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out next to her mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, before a presentation ceremony following the King's Cup Regatta in Isle of Wight.
The Columbian Navy sailing school ship "Gloria" arrives the harbor in Warnemuende, near Rostock, northern Germany.
A balloon shaped as the head of fictional Star Wars film character Darth Vader is seen flying at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival in Bristol, Britain.
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile.
People take pictures as the Beatles cover band members walk on the zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles were photographed on it.
Mexico's Alvaro Beltran lies on the court after shattering a glass panel of the racquetball court during his Gold Medal Match against Rodrigo Montoya, also of Mexico, at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Aug. 7, 2019.
Women lead a calf as people prepare for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 7, 2019.
Baran Hadizadeh, a female biker rides her motorbike outside of Tehran, Iran, Aug. 7, 2019.

