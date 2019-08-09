Day in Photos

August 9, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 10, 2019 03:46AM
A boy holds a paper lantern in remembrance of victims of the 1945 atomic bombing on a day commemorating the 74th anniversary of the bombing in Nagasaki, western Japan. (Kyodo)
A statue of Sir Stamford Raffles is seen as spectators watch fireworks explode during Singapore's 54th National Day Parade in Singapore.
Crew members of the 'Ocean Viking' rescue ship, operated by French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF), help a child climb on board from an inflatable rescue dinghy, during their first rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea.
A ship passes the main chemical plant of German Bayer AG in Leverkusen, Germany. The company faces about 18,400 lawsuits against subsidiary Monsanto for the use of its glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup in the United States.
A girl feeds swans on the bank of the Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia.
Waves hit a sea wall in front of buildings in Taizhou, China's eastern Zhejiang province. China issued a red alert for incoming Super Typhoon Lekima, expected to batter eastern Zhejiang province early on Aug. 10.
Pilgrims pray near the al-Safa mountain, at the Grand Mosque, during the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
An auto rickshaw driver looks at a goat tied inside his rickshaw after a man bought it from a livestock market ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha on the outskirts of Chennai, India.
Fair attendees walk past the Ferris wheel as rain begins to fall at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 8, 2019 in Des Moines, where Democratic 2020 presidential hopefuls were expected to speak.
A newborn twin panda cub is seen inside an incubator at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park, a zoo and botanical garden in Brugelette, Belgium. (Benoit Bouchez Pairi Daiza)
