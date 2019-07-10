Day in Photos

July 10, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 09:37AM
A girl inspects coffins prepared for burial, in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia. The remains of 33 victims of Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, 2019, 24 years after Serb troops executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.
People walk past graffiti reading in Arabic "Freedom, Peace, Justice and Civilian" in the Burri district of Khartoum, Khartoum, Sudan.
A Palestinian child pulls a cart loaded with drinking water jerricans in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip.
Fans celebrates as members of the the U.S. women's soccer team pass by during a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes in New York.
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.
Rescue workers evacuate a woman with an inflatable swimming pool on a street following heavy rainfall in Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, China, July 9, 2019.
Irish urban artist Fin Dac (2-R) and his assistant work on his mural "Magdalena", in honor of Mexican painter Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo in the month of her birth, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, July 9, 2019.
Spectators gather to watch a polo match during the annual Shandur Polo Festival, at Shandur Pass, at an estimated altitude of around 3,700 meters, in Chitral, Pakistan, July 9, 2019.
Marie-Pierre Puech, veterinarian and president of the Goupil association, feeds young starlings at the Wildlife Hospital in Laroque, southern France, July 9, 2019.
A picker shows cordyceps, fungi believed to possess aphrodisiac and medicinal powers, that he collected on a mountain in the Amne Machin range in China’s western Qinghai province.
Revelers take part in the "Comparsa de gigantes y cabezudos" (Giants and Big Heads Parade) during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
