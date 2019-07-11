Day in Photos

July 11, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 07:24AM
Attendees take part in a public memorial for Marco Leung, the 35-year-old man who fell to his death weeks ago after hanging a banner protesting against an extradition bill, in Hong Kong.
Bosnian Muslims carry caskets of the 33 newly identified bodies of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre before their inhumation at the Potocari Memorial Cemetery near the Eastern-Bosnian town of Srebrenica.
One common tern shadows another carrying a bait fish plucked from the waters of Casco Bay, July 10, 2019, in Portland, Maine.
Terrian Jones reacts when she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother on Belfast Street in New Orleans, Louisiana, during flooding from a storm in the Gulf Mexico, July 10, 2019.
Yazmin Juarez, mother of 19-month-old Mariee, who died after detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, wipes away a tear as she testifies at a House Oversight Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 10, 2019.
Employees take pictures of a Volkswagen Beetle car during a ceremony marking the end of production of VW Beetle cars, at the company's assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, July 10, 2019.
Japan's Princess Mako visits the Peruvian-Japanese Cultural Center in Lima, July 10, 2019.
Nuns sit at the sea front in Havana, Cuba, July 10, 2019.
Girls row a makeshift raft past submerged houses in a flood-affected village in the Karbi Anglong district, in Assam, India.
