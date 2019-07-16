Day in Photos

July 16, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 10:31PM
Eric Garner's daughter, Emerald Snipes, speaks to the press outside the Eastern District of New York. The U.S. Justice Department will not press charges against a policeman involved in the 2014 death of Eric Garner after he was put in a chokehold.
Astronaut Michael Collins (R) speaks with NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center Director Robert Cabana at Launch Pad 39A on the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Rescuers carry out a survivor from the site of a building that collapsed in Mumbai, India. A four-story residential building collapsed in a crowded neighborhood and several people were feared trapped in the rubble, an official said.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks as, from left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., listen during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, July 15, 2019.
France's Adrien Van Beveren rides his Yamaha WR450F Rally during the ninth stage of the Silk Way Rally 2019 from Alashan to Jiayuguan, China, July 15, 2019.
Villagers walk along a road washed away by heavy flooding in the Neelum Valley of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, July 15, 2019.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) loses his batting helmet while knocking a ball foul against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, California, July 15, 2019. (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
This photo distributed by Mexico’s Secretary of Ecology and the Environment (SEMA) in Quintana Roo state shows a fire burning in the Sian Ka'an nature reserve on the Yucatan peninsula, near Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Mexico.
A man walks at the scene of a small private plane that crashed into a house in Novoshchedrinskaya, Russia. Four people were injured, including the pilot.
An elephant minder, or "mahout," feeds a white elephant in the compound of Upatasanti Pagoda in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
Parts of the Gurschengletscher glacier are covered with tarps near the peak of Mount Gemsstock (2,961 m/ 9,715 ft) in Andermatt, Switzerland.

