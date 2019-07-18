Day in Photos

July 18, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 02:55AM
One of a members of the Franciscan Action Network and immigration rights activists is arrested during a demonstration calling for the end of immigrant detention on Capitol Hill in Washington.
One of a members of the Franciscan Action Network and immigration rights activists is arrested during a demonstration calling for the end of immigrant detention on Capitol Hill in Washington.
The Soyuz rocket is transported to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The Soyuz rocket is transported to the launch pad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Afghan security forces arrive after a powerful explosion outside the provincial police headquarters in Kandahar province south of Kabul.
Afghan security forces arrive after a powerful explosion outside the provincial police headquarters in Kandahar province south of Kabul.
Tenggerese people and tourists gather near the Bromo volcano during the annual Kasada ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia.
Tenggerese people and tourists gather near the Bromo volcano during the annual Kasada ceremony in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia.
A man cries as he holds up a candle on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center that killed 85 people in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
A man cries as he holds up a candle on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish center that killed 85 people in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Folk artists create sparks with molten iron during a performance in Hengnan county, Hunan province, China, July 17, 2019.
Folk artists create sparks with molten iron during a performance in Hengnan county, Hunan province, China, July 17, 2019.
French skippers Charles Caudrelier and Franck Cammas sail on their multihull "Maxi Edmond de Rothschild" off the coast of Lorient, western France, during a training session ahead of the Rolex Fastnet yacht race.
French skippers Charles Caudrelier and Franck Cammas sail on their multihull "Maxi Edmond de Rothschild" off the coast of Lorient, western France, during a training session ahead of the Rolex Fastnet yacht race.
A women in costume walks across the downtown intersection during the spring night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17, 2019.
A women in costume walks across the downtown intersection during the spring night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17, 2019.
Relatives attend a commemoration ceremony in memory of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash on the fifth anniversary of the accident, in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands, June 17, 2019.
Relatives attend a commemoration ceremony in memory of the victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash on the fifth anniversary of the accident, in Vijfhuizen, Netherlands, June 17, 2019.
People try to catch offerings thrown off the summit of Mount Bromo volcano by Tengger tribe members and local tourists in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, as part of the Yadnya Kasada Festival.
People try to catch offerings thrown off the summit of Mount Bromo volcano by Tengger tribe members and local tourists in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia, as part of the Yadnya Kasada Festival.
Team Japan competes during the women's free combination preliminary swimming event in the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea.
Team Japan competes during the women's free combination preliminary swimming event in the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea.
In this photo released by the Uxbridge Fire Department on its Facebook page, a car sits wedged under a tractor-trailer on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts.
In this photo released by the Uxbridge Fire Department on its Facebook page, a car sits wedged under a tractor-trailer on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. The motorist wasn't seriously hurt.

Related Stories

Teaser Image
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland, July 16, 2019.
Day in Photos

July 17, 2019

Teaser Image
France's Adrien Van Beveren rides his Yamaha WR450F Rally during the ninth stage of the Silk Way Rally 2019 from Alashan to Jiayuguan, China, July 15, 2019.
Day in Photos

July 16, 2019

Teaser Image
A commuter (L) walks down stairs adorned with artwork of a girl surrounded by morning glories at an entrance of the JR Kumagaya Station in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, Japan.
Day in Photos

July 15, 2019

Teaser Image
Dancers reacts to camera before they perform a Thengul dance during a festival in Bojonegoro, East Java province, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
Day in Photos

July 14, 2019