Day in Photos

July 19, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 10:30PM
Girls leap as they pose for a photo at a street festival in Gwangju, South Korea.
Brazil's Giovana Stephan and Brazil's Renan Souza compete in the mixed duet free artistic swimming event during the 2019 World Championships at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea.
A Honduran migrant mother and her 7-month-old child stand in line to board a bus that will take them and other migrants to Monterrey, from an immigration center in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, July 18, 2019.
A Russian Orthodox priest blesses the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft at the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
A man prays next to flowers and tributes laid at the scene where 33 people died and scores were injured in a suspected arson attack on an animation company building in Kyoto, Japan.
Girls parade with a portrait of General Aung San in Yangon as Myanmar observes the 72nd anniversary of Martyrs' Day, marking the assassination of independence heroes, including Aung San Suu Kyi's father, who helped end British colonial rule.
People walk on footbridges as they visit 'La Grotte de Glace' (Ice cave) on France's largest glacier, 'Mer de Glace' (Sea of Ice), in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, in the French Alps, eastern France.
One-horned rhinos rest on a highland in the flood-affected area of Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, July 18, 2019.
Dutchman Wiebe Wakker drives his electric vehicle, the Blue Bandit, along Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. (Wiebe Wakker handout)
Visitors inspect the exhibition "The Model of Moscow" in Moscow, Russia. The architectural model represents 19,843 buildings inside the Garden Ring and partly outside it.
A young fan catches a ball thrown by Republic of Ireland's Padraig Harrington on the 18th during the second round of the 148th Open Championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Northern Ireland.
