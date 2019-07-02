Day in Photos

July 2, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 02:00PM
A solar eclipse is observed at Coquimbo, Chile.
Egrets stand on a tree in Ajmer in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.
The Ascent Abort-2 flight test of NASA's Orion spacecraft's emergency launch abort system lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Members of the Brexit Party turn their back to the assembly as the European anthem is played, during the first plenary session of the newly elected European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
Russia's Maria Sharapova serves against France's Pauline Parmentier during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London.
Honor guard members march before a welcome ceremony for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
People test their special solar glasses before the solar eclipse in La Silla European Southern Observatory (ESO) at Coquimbo, Chile.
French designer Julien Fournie dances with a model at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show in Paris.
U.S. Border Patrol agents hold infant dolls in preparation for a demonstration during a 'Border Safety Initiative' media event at the U.S.-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, July 1, 2019.
A newborn baby zebra, front, is seen with its mother at the Belgrade Zoo, Serbia.
Commuters walk on waterlogged railway tracks after getting off a stalled train during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India.
