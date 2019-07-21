Day in Photos

July 21, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 02:56AM
A policeman fires tear gas at protesters to disperse them after a march against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong.
A local resident studies her ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Krekhiv in Lviv region, Ukraine.
Filipino boxing fans react as they watch the WBA Welterweight match between Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman of the U.S. in a live public viewing in Marikina, Philippines.
A woman rows a makeshift raft as girls wade through flood waters at the Laharighat village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
The Soyuz MS-13 rocket is launched with Expedition 60 Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, flight engineer Drew Morgan of NASA, and flight engineer Luca Parmitano of ESA, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, July 20, 2019.
Cycling enthusiasts wearing dresses with the Union Jack gesture on the roadside as they wait for riders in Foix Prat d'Albis, France, during the fifteen stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix Prat d'Albis.
Water buffaloes participate in a race in Chonburi. Sloshing across a muddy field with men sprinting behind them, prized water buffaloes blow past cheering spectators in eastern Thailand in a rare display of bovine speed.
A Capitol Hill police officer wipes sweat from his eyes as he stands his post on the West side of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2019.
A Capitol Hill police officer wipes sweat from his eyes as he stands his post on the West side of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2019. The National Weather Service said "a dangerous heat wave" was expected to break record highs in some places.
Trees are seen in silhouette during sunset in Baralle near Cambrai, France, July 20, 2019.
Competitors participate in the 31st Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race across the Bosphorus strait between Istanbul's Asian and European sides, Turkey.
Algerians gather in the the May 1st square in the capital Algiers as they welcome the national team, July 20, 2019, following their victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).
Russian warships and helicopters are seen during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia.
