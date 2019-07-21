Skip to main content
Open main navigation
Live TV
Full Schedule
All Programs
Live Radio
Full Schedule
All Programs
United States
US Politics
Immigration
All About America
Science & Health
Silicon Valley & Technology
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Extremism Watch
Middle East
South & Central Asia
VOA News on Iran
Sections
Arts & Culture
Day in Photos
Economy & Business
Press Freedom
Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren
VOA StudentU
VOA Connect
US News
Press Freedom
Silicon Valley & Technology
VOA StudentU
Search
Search VOA News
Search
Eng
Live TV
Live TV
Full Schedule
All Programs
Live Radio
Live Radio
Full Schedule
All Programs
English
English
voanews.com
Learning English
learningenglish.voanews.com
Eastern & Central Europe
Shqip
zeriamerikes.com
Bosanski
ba.voanews.com
Ελληνικά
gr.voanews.com
Македонски
mk.voanews.com
Srpski
glasamerike.net
Українська
ukrainian.voanews.com
Eurasia
Հայերեն
amerikayidzayn.com
Azerbaijani
amerikaninsesi.org
ქართული
amerikiskhma.com
Русский
golos-ameriki.ru
Central Asia
O‘zbek
amerikaovozi.com
South Asia
বাংলা
voabangla.com
دری
darivoa.com
پښتو
pashtovoa.com
وی او اې ډيوه ريډیو
voadeewanews.com
ارد
urduvoa.com
East & Southeast Asia
ျမန္မာ
burmese.voanews.com
粤语
voacantonese.com
中文
voachinese.com
Bahasa Indonesia
voaindonesia.com
ខ្មែរ
khmer.voanews.com
Khmer
voacambodia.com
한국어
voakorea.com
ລາວ
lao.voanews.com
ไทย
voathai.com
བོད་ཡིག
voatibetan.com
Tiếng Việt
voatiengviet.com
Africa
Afaan Oromoo
voaafaanoromoo.com
አማርኛ
amharic.voanews.com
Bambara
voabambara.com
Français
voaafrique.com
Hausa
voahausa.com
Kinyarwanda / Kirundi
radiyoyacuvoa.com
Ndebele
voandebele.com
Português
voaportugues.com
Shona
voashona.com
Soomaaliga
voasomali.com
Kiswahili
voaswahili.com
ትግርኛ
tigrigna.voanews.com
Zimbabwe
voazimbabwe.com
Middle East/North Africa
فارسی
ir.voanews.com
كوردی
dengiamerika.com
Kurdi
dengeamerika.com
Türkçe
amerikaninsesi.com
Latin America
Creole
voanouvel.com
Español
voanoticias.com
Day in Photos
July 21, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 02:56AM
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
A policeman fires tear gas at protesters to disperse them after a march against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong.
A local resident studies her ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Krekhiv in Lviv region, Ukraine.
Filipino boxing fans react as they watch the WBA Welterweight match between Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman of the U.S. in a live public viewing in Marikina, Philippines.
A woman rows a makeshift raft as girls wade through flood waters at the Laharighat village in Morigaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
The Soyuz MS-13 rocket is launched with Expedition 60 Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, flight engineer Drew Morgan of NASA, and flight engineer Luca Parmitano of ESA, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, July 20, 2019.
Cycling enthusiasts wearing dresses with the Union Jack gesture on the roadside as they wait for riders in Foix Prat d'Albis, France, during the fifteen stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Limoux and Foix Prat d'Albis.
Water buffaloes participate in a race in Chonburi. Sloshing across a muddy field with men sprinting behind them, prized water buffaloes blow past cheering spectators in eastern Thailand in a rare display of bovine speed.
A Capitol Hill police officer wipes sweat from his eyes as he stands his post on the West side of Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2019. The National Weather Service said "a dangerous heat wave" was expected to break record highs in some places.
Trees are seen in silhouette during sunset in Baralle near Cambrai, France, July 20, 2019.
Competitors participate in the 31st Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race across the Bosphorus strait between Istanbul's Asian and European sides, Turkey.
Algerians gather in the the May 1st square in the capital Algiers as they welcome the national team, July 20, 2019, following their victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN).
Russian warships and helicopters are seen during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Related Stories
Teaser Image
Day in Photos
July 19, 2019
Teaser Image
Day in Photos
July 18, 2019
Teaser Image
Day in Photos
July 17, 2019
Teaser Image
Day in Photos
July 16, 2019
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Search VOA News
Search
United States
US Politics
Immigration
All About America
Silicon Valley and Technology
World News
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Sections
Arts & Culture
Day in Photos
Economy & Business
Extremism Watch
Press Freedom
Science & Health
VOA StudentU
VOA Connect
Voice of America
About VOA
Contact VOA
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice
Get Our Mobile App
Usage Requests
VOA Around the World
VOA Pronunciation Guide
Media Relations
Listen on the radio
Satellite Schedule
Subscribe to Our Newsletters