Day in Photos

July 22, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 10:57PM
Activists burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte depicted as a sea monster, during a protest near congress to coincide with Duterte's state of the nation address in Manila.
Activists burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte depicted as a sea monster, during a protest near congress to coincide with Duterte's state of the nation address in Manila.
A pro-government supporter scuffles with an anti-extradition supporter outside pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho in Tsuen Wan office in Hong Kong, China.
A pro-government supporter scuffles with an anti-extradition supporter outside pro-China lawmaker Junius Ho in Tsuen Wan office in Hong Kong, China.
Thousands of Puerto Ricans gather for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory, with irate islanders pledging to drive Gov. Ricardo Rossello from office, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Thousands of Puerto Ricans gather for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests ever seen in the U.S. territory, with irate islanders pledging to drive Gov. Ricardo Rossello from office, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gives a speech during the parliamentary debate at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain.
Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez gives a speech during the parliamentary debate at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain.
Associate Justice Elena Kagan speaks at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose.
Associate Justice Elena Kagan speaks at a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court in Washington, where late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens lies in repose.
Tamas Meszaros (R) of Hungary and Race Imboden of United States fence during the men's team foil round of 16 match of the FIE World Fencing Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Tamas Meszaros (R) of Hungary and Race Imboden of United States fence during the men's team foil round of 16 match of the FIE World Fencing Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
An albino leopard gecko is seen handled by a nature conservation agency officer after it and several other geckos were handed over by an exotic pet keeper in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
An albino leopard gecko is seen handled by a nature conservation agency officer after it and several other geckos were handed over by an exotic pet keeper in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
Britain's Gary Hunt competes in a round of the men's high diving event during the 2019 World Championships at Chosun University in Gwangju, South Korea.
Britain's Gary Hunt competes in a round of the men's high diving event during the 2019 World Championships at Chosun University in Gwangju, South Korea.
People protect themselves from the sun with parasols while rowing in Central Park as a heatwave continues to affect the region, in New York, U.S., July 21, 2019.
People protect themselves from the sun with parasols while rowing in Central Park as a heatwave continues to affect the region, in New York, U.S., July 21, 2019.
Members of the emergency services try to extinguish a wildfire near Cardigos village, in central Portugal, on July 21, 2019.
Members of the emergency services try to extinguish a wildfire near Cardigos village, in central Portugal, on July 21, 2019.

Related Stories

Teaser Image
The Soyuz MS-13 rocket is launched with Expedition 60 Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos, flight engineer Drew Morgan of NASA, and flight engineer Luca Parmitano of ESA, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, July 20, 2019.
Day in Photos

July 21, 2019

Teaser Image
People walk on footbridges as they visit 'La Grotte de Glace' (Ice cave) on France's largest glacier, 'Mer de Glace' (Sea of Ice), in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, in the French Alps, eastern France.
Day in Photos

July 19, 2019

Teaser Image
A women in costume walks across the downtown intersection during the spring night of the pop culture festival Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 17, 2019.
Day in Photos

July 18, 2019

Teaser Image
The Cent pour Cent perform during a dress rehearsal of the 12th Fete des Vignerons, a show dating from the 18th century and performed once every generation celebrating wine and its culture, in Vevey, Switzerland, July 16, 2019.
Day in Photos

July 17, 2019