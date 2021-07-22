Day in Photos

July 22, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 22, 2021 01:56 PM
Japan's Mai Murakami trains on the vault during a gymnastics practice session ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Japan's Mai Murakami trains on the vault during a gymnastics practice session ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
An aerial view shows cars sitting in floodwaters at the entrance of a tunnel after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.
An aerial view shows cars sitting in floodwaters at the entrance of a tunnel after heavy rains hit the city of Zhengzhou in China's central Henan province.
People sell fresh produce look on at a market in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 21, 2021.
People sell fresh produce look on at a market in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 21, 2021.
A boy collects lotus flowers in Krasaing Chrum village on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
A boy collects lotus flowers in Krasaing Chrum village on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo, Japan.
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo, Japan.
Hong Kong's national security police arrest five people from a trade union of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists on suspicion of conspiring to publish and distribute seditious material.
Hong Kong's national security police arrest five people from a trade union of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists on suspicion of conspiring to publish and distribute seditious material.
Senegalese Muslims from the Layene Brotherhood, a religious sect of Sufi Muslims, wait to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal, July 21, 2021.
Senegalese Muslims from the Layene Brotherhood, a religious sect of Sufi Muslims, wait to attend Eid-al-Adha prayers in Dakar, Senegal, July 21, 2021.
Maria Fazekas of Hungary attends a table tennis training session at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Maria Fazekas of Hungary attends a table tennis training session at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
People enjoy themselves as they bathe in the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 21, 2021.
People enjoy themselves as they bathe in the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 21, 2021.

Related Stories

An athlete trains during a diving practice session at the Tokyo Aquatics Center at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Day in Photos

July 21, 2021

This aerial view shows Muslims attending the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Skenderbej Square in Tirana, Albania.
Day in Photos

July 20, 2021

A physically disabled Nepalese girl waits with her mother to receive a dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Nepal Disabled Association Khagendra New Life Center in Kathmandu.
Day in Photos

July 19, 2021

People visiting a cattle market to buy animals for the upcoming Muslim Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice holiday, are seen through an arch of a nearby building, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Day in Photos

July 17, 2021