Day in Photos

July 23, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 11:04PM
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (2nd-R) attends a session of questions to the government at the French National Assembly in Paris after an earlier speech.
Visitors inspect a driveable full-size Bugatti Chiron car made out of LEGO Technic blocks at an exhibition in Moscow's Gorky Park, Russia.
A Rohingya man carries a bamboo pole at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
People queue to dive into the landmark sea pool of Saint-Malo, Brittany, France, as a new heatwave blasted into northern Europe that could set records in several countries.
People are seen in the streets of Petare neighborhood after Caracas and other parts of Venezuela were hit by a massive power cut on July 22, 2019.
The pack rides next to the Pont du Gard during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 117 kilometers (73 miles) with start and finish in Nimes, France.
Workers on a mobile crane are reflected in the glass facade of the Paul-Loebe-Haus parliamentary annex amid preparations to host the swearing-in ceremony of Germany's new defense minister on July 24, 2019.
Homeless people sleep under a bridge in front of a mural depicting US President Donald Trump as a puppeteer manipulating Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Mexico's Adriana Jimenez competes in the final round of the women's high diving event during the 2019 World Championships at Chosun University in Gwangju, South Korea.
