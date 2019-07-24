Day in Photos

July 24, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 11:04PM
A polar bear jumps into the water during an extremely hot summer, at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
A dancer performs during a ceremony marking one year before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, before officially recognizing him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain, July 24, 2019.
A worker hangs dyed yarns to dry at a textile mill on the outskirts of Agartala, India, on July 24, 2019.
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller refers to documents during a US House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential Election, Capitol Hill, Washington.
A man pushes his bicycle, carrying milk for sale, past a waterlogged street after rainfall during the monsoon season, in Mumbai, India.
A burnt down E-Scooter is seen at a roadside in the Friedrichshain district of Berlin, Germany.
Participants gather at Bellevue Beach during the Santa Claus World Congress at Bakken, north of Copenhagen, Denmark, July 23, 2019. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix)
The body of a military helicopter, donated by the Jordanian Royal Air Force, is prepared to be submerged in the Red Sea off Aqaba, as part of a new underwater military museum, Jordan.
A view of a reservoir tainted with waters from a closed copper mine, on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian settlement of Maina, Khakassia, Russia, July 23, 2019.
Team Russia competes in Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats during the18th FINA World Swimming Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, South Korea.
