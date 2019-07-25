Skip to main content
Day in Photos
July 25, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 10:38PM
A ballerina dances at the Louvre pyramid in Paris as a heat wave hits the French capital.
An employee is seen at the Note Coffee shop where the walls, ceiling and chairs are covered with post-it notes from people around the World, in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation message of the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello in front his mansion known as La Fortaleza in San Juan, on July 24, 2019.
A man carries his new born baby as he and his family members wade through a flooded area to reach a relief camp at a village in Barpeta district of the northeastern state of Assam, India.
A fish farmer rescues fishes from the almost-dried up Landes pond in Lussat, central France, as the hot weather prolongs drought conditions in the country.
Blacksmith Pablo Ovelar poses for a photo, dressed in his feathered costume, during the feast of St. Francis Solano in Emboscada, Paraguay, July 24, 2019.
People are silhouetted against the setting sun at 'El Mirador de la Alemana' (The viewpoint of the German), as the summer's second heatwave hits Spain, in Malaga, southern Spain July 24, 2019.
Peruvian dancer from the Andean city of Puno plays with a sniffer dog as a police officer stands guard outside the media center, ahead of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
A cat dashes across the field in the second half between Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Rio Tinto Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT, Jul 24, 2019. (Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports)
