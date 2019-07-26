Day in Photos

July 26, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 10:38PM
Peru's navy flagship 'Union' is anchored in front of the Costa Verde bay in Lima.
Tables and decorations are set up for the annual Rose Ball at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club in Monaco during the 71th annual Red Cross Gala.
Demonstrators wear post-it notes as part of the 'Lennon Wall' movement during a protest against the recent violence in Yuen Long, at Hong Kong airport, China.
A cross-country skier is seen on the Dachstein glacier, as a heatwave hits the country, near Ramsau, Austria.
Chinese destroyer Xian is moored at the Neva River embankment in St.Petersburg, Russia, with a sculpture of admiral and explorer Ivan Krusenshtern on the left. The destroyer is there to take part in the Russian Navy Day Parade in Kronshtadt, outside St. Petersburg, on July 28.
Birds rest on a lamppost as people parasail, along the coast in Lima, Peru, July 25, 2019.
An illuminated Ferris wheel is seen during sunset at Fonyod, Hungary, July 25, 2019. (Gyorgy Varga/MTI)
The swimming costume of China's Sun Yang, featuring famous US cartoon character Micky Mouse, is seen on July 25, 2019 during a training session at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea.
European spruce bark beetles (ips typographus) dig into a spruce tree under water stress on July 25, 2019 in a forest suffering from drought in Hoexter, western Germany.
Giant panda cubs born in 2018 eat and play during a group birthday celebration at Shenshuping panda base in Wolong, Sichuan province, China, July 25, 2019. (China Daily)
