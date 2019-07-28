Day in Photos

July 28, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2019 10:33PM
A man tries to catch locusts on a rooftop as they swarm over the Huthi rebel-held Yemeni capital Sana'a.
Warships float past the Dvortsovy (Palace) drawbridge rising above the Neva River during the Navy Day parade in St.Petersburg, Russia.
Lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, near the Sicilian town of Catania in southern Italy, July 27, 2019.
France's Fantine Lesaffre competes in a heat for the women's 400m individual medley event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea.
Clergymen and believers of Orthodox Church of Ukraine take part in a ceremony marking the 1031st anniversary of the Christianisation of the country, which was then known as Kievan Rus', in Kyiv, Ukraine.
An aerial view shows a stranded passenger train in a flooded area near Badlapur, in the western state of Maharashtra, India, July 27, 2019.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the line to win the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit in Hockenheim, southern Germany.
Mitree Chitinunda gets a haircut in the shape of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, to mark King's 67th birthday, in a barbershop at Bangkok, Thailand.
A paddle boarder surfs a wave with Peru's navy flagship 'Union' on the background at La Pampilla beach in Costa Verde bay, in Lima, Peru, July 27, 2019.
Women carry pots filled with cooked rice decorated with turmeric and neem leaves on their heads during the 'Bonalu' festival in Hyderabad, India. Bonalu is a month-long Hindu folk festival of the Telangana region dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali.
A person dressed as a Pennywise from the movie IT walks through the London Film and Comic Con event at Olympia in London, July 27, 2019.
A person dressed as a Pennywise from the movie IT walks through the London Film and Comic Con event at Olympia in London, July 27, 2019.