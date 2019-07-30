Day in Photos

July 30, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 11:28PM
People walk on a bridge with torches as they celebrate the Torch Festival in Bijie, China's southwestern Guizhou province, July 29, 2019.
An injured man is taken away by policemen after he was attacked by protesters outside the Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong.
A flock of European starlings mass in the sky above a field during a sunny summer day on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus.
A man talks on his phone at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, after a roadside bomb struck a security vehicle, killing at least four people.
Malaysia's new King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah sit during the coronation ceremony at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. (Credit: Nazri Rapaai/Malaysia's Department of Information)
Shrimp fishermen ride their horses in the sea in the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium, July 29, 2019.
Cuba's Andy Cruz (R) lands a punch on Dominican Republic's Hendri Cedeno Martinez at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, July 29, 2019.
A Palestinian amputee, who lost a leg in a round of violence with Israel, takes part in a swimming training session in Gaza City, July 29, 2019.
