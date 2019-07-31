Day in Photos

July 31, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
August 07, 2019 10:17PM
Pakistani family members help each other cross a stream caused by heavy rainfall in Karachi.
A member of the Chinese Honor Guard reacts as he and his comrades prepare for a welcome ceremony for visiting Colombia President Ivan Duque, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
A wildlife photographer captures the image of a sea lion falling into the mouth of a humpback whale in Monterey Bay, California, July 30, 2019, in what he calls a "once-in-a-lifetime" moment. (Credit: Chase Dekker)
U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders (l) and Elizabeth Warren speak on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, July 30, 2019.
This aerial image shows fishing boats docked on the last day of the summer fishing moratorium, as they prepare to leave port in Lianyungang in eastern China's Jiangsu province.
Workers at the DusitD2 Hotel celebrate during its reopening following its closure in January following an attack by Al-Shabaab-affiliated militants that killed at least 21 people in Nairobi, Kenya.
A picture taken with a drone shows the new man-made "Love lake" at al-Qudra desert in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
A relative of murdered prisoner, lies on a chair next to his coffin during a wake after a prison riot in the city of Altamira, Para state, Brazil, July 30, 2019.
An aerial view of forest fire burning next to oil palm plantation at Kumpeh Ulu district in Muarojambi, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
General view of a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank north of Jerusalem.
