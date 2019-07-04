Day in Photos

July 4, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 05:53PM
A man and a girl ride in an antique Ford automobile during the annual 4th of July parade in Barnstable Village on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, July 4, 2019.
A woman holds a rooster inside the high court (Tribunal de Grande Instance) where the justice is set to rule on whether a lively cockerel should be considered a neighborly nuisance in a case that has led to shreiks of protest in the countryside.
Servicewomen march during a military parade marking the Belarus Independence Day in Minsk.
Models present creations by Guo Pei at the end of the Women's Fall-Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris, France, July 3, 2019.
Smoke billows and flames propagate across the hillside near houses after the Stromboli volcano erupted, July 3, 2019, on the Stromboli island, north of Sicily.
A sheep shearer participates in the blade category of the World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in Le Dorat, France.
Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia.
Protesters scuffle with police during a protest for the death of 18-year old Solomon Tekah of Ethiopian descent, after he was shot by police, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 3, 2019.
The Norwegian Polar Institute says a young female arctic fox of of the blue color morph in this photo taken in Svalbard, Norway, traveled 2,737 miles from Svalbard islands to Canada's Ellemere Island in four months. (Credit: Eva Fuglei)
A tourist bum boat passes by the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, July 3, 2019.
Hindu devotees dance as they take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India.
A fisherman catches fish as he sits atop a stilt in the sea in Koggala, Sri Lanka.
United States' Alison Riske serves to Serbia's Ivana Jorovic in a Women's singles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
People are drenched by waves during high tide by the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India.
