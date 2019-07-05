Day in Photos

July 5, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 05:52PM
Demonstrators protest against bullfighting in front of the City Hall a day before of the famous San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 5, 2019.
Fireworks seen from the Lincoln Memorial explode over the Potomac River for Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2019.
A sniffer dog inspects bags containing budget papers inside Parliament premises, New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019.
A Libyan rides an electric surfboard in the Mediterranean sea in the capital Tripoli, July 5, 2019.
Participants dressed in Spiderman costumes run in a creek during an event at the Jiulongjiang National Forest Park in Chenzhou, Hunan province, China, July 4, 2019.
Thousands of candles are arranged in the shape of the Milky Way to celebrate Tanabata, a Japanese star festival, at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, July 5, 2019.
South Korean merchants step on boxes bearing logos of Japanese products during a rally to declare a boycott of Japanese goods in Seoul, South Korea, July 5, 2019.
Attendees hold up banners some with words "Waiting for you to come home" and "Hong Kong have you, mothers have a hope" during a rally by mothers in Hong Kong, July 5, 2019.
Linemen repair lines that were broken during a powerful earthquake that struck Southern California, near the epicenter, northeast the city of Ridgecrest, California, July 4, 2019.
