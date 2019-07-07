Day in Photos

July 7, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 05:52PM
People watch from balconies as revelers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and his British navigator Drew Sturrock kick up a dust cloud in the Skoda Fabia R5 during the second day of the Safari rally at Soysambu ranch near Kenya's lakeside town of Naivasha, July 6, 2019.
An arch of yellow bicycles is seen in front of Brussels Town Hall, Belgium, during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race.
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne, Germany.
A navy officer pays his last respect at the grave of one of the 14 crew members who died in a fire on a Russian navy's deep-sea research submersible, at the Serafimovskoye memorial cemetery during a funeral ceremony in St. Petersburg, July 6, 2019.
This official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle near London, July 6, 2019.
A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as a wildfire burns near the village of Gavalas, in Evia, Greece, July 6, 2019.
Hindu pilgrims cross a snow-covered mountain to reach the Amarnath cave shrine where they worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, at Waval in the Kashmir region, July 6, 2019.
Bottles of wine are strewn in the middle of an aisle in the Eastridge Market in Ridgecrest, California, July 6,2019, after Friday night's 7.1-magnitude earthquake, which jolted an area from Sacramento to Mexico.
Cofidis Solutions Credits team strains during the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race, a team time trial over 27.6 kilometers (17 miles) with start and finish in Brussels, Belgium.
