Day in Photos

July 8, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 05:53PM
A bull jumps in the water during the traditional running of bulls "Bous a la mar" (Bull in the sea) at Denia's harbour near Alicante, Spain.
Participants of "Festa dos Tabuleiros" (trays party) carry the trays on their heads during the parade in Tomar, Portugal, July 7, 2019.
Pedestrians cross a broken bridge in Sylhet, Bangladesh, July 7, 2019.
Cyclists ride in the countryside with wheat fields in foreground during the third stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Binche and Epernay, Belgium.
USA's players celebrate with the trophy after the France 2019 Women’s World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands, July 7, 2019, at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon, central-eastern France.
A Machaon (Papilio machaon) butterfly gather pollen from a lavender flower, July 7, 2019, in Chisseaux near Tours, central France.
This photo taken on July 7, 2019 shows the main structure of the Jimingsansheng Bridge as it is joined together in Xuyong county in Luzhou City in China's southwestern Sichuan province.
Newly born Barbary lion cubs rest inside their enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo in Dvur Kralove nad Labem, Czech Republic.
Britain's Johanna Konta returns to Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in a Women's singles match during day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
People take a mud bath in the Chokrak lake near the village of Kurortnoye on the Kerch peninsula, Crimea, July 7, 2019.
Kilby Kittson of Browning, Montana, gets tossed off the horse Betrayed Cankaid in the junior saddle bronc event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 7, 2019.
People watch a free outdoor movie screened on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 7, 2019.
Rescue workers and excavators are seen at the scene of a collapsed sports stadium in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China.
