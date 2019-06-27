Day in Photos

June 27, 2019

July 30, 2019 05:42AM
A news assistant runs outside the US Supreme Court after the court turned away challenges to political maps in Maryland and North Carolina, in Washington.
Impersonators of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump perform at a bar in Osaka, Japan, ahead of the G-20 summit.
People wait in the wind and rain at the airport ahead of the arrivals of G-20 leaders in Osaka, Japan.
Two bystanders peer into barricades and umbrellas attached to an entry gate to the police headquarters in Hong Kong.
A boy looks up at the installation entitled 'Tornado by plastic waste' by artists from the social enterprise To He at the exhibition 'Plastics Planet' in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Nhac NGUYEN)
A festival goer dances during sunset at the stone circle during Glastonbury Festival at Worthy farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2019.
Visitors look at a carpet made from sand from the National Park of El Teide depicting Jesus preaching during the Corpus Christi Feast, in the town of La Orotava, on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife.
A monkey eats iced cherries to cool off at the Rome zoo (Bioparco di Roma) as temperatures reached 36 degrees Celsius in the Italian capital.
Cyndi Lauper performs during the WorldPride 2019 Opening Ceremony, a combined celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots and WorldPride 2019 in New York, U.S., June 26, 2019.
A child shelters from the rain at a marketplace in Honde Valley, Zimbabwe, June 26, 2019.
A man rides his bike on a small path as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, June 27, 2019.
