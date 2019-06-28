Day in Photos

June 28, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world
July 30, 2019 09:17AM
Revelers dance in front of a huge stage installation in the IICON area of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England.
A man walks past an art installation by Benedetto Bufalino entitled 'La voiture sur le lampadaire' (the car on the lamp post), during "Les Extatiques," an open-air art exhibit in La Defense in Nanterre, west o f Paris, France.
Ivory Coast fan cheers before the African Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Morocco and Ivory Coast in Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.
Explosive charges blow up the eastern pylons of Genoa's Morandi motorway bridge in Genoa, Italy.
Children play next to a water atomizer on a central square in Strasbourg, eastern France.
Sailing boats anchor on lake Bodensee in Konstanz, Germany.
A person rides a scooter through Atlanta's Krog Street Tunnel, which runs under train tracks carrying freight cars and is known for its urban street art, Atlanta, Georgia.
A Palestinian youth jumps into the water of the Mediterranean Sea on a hot day, at the seaport of Gaza City.
Mercedes AMG's British driver Lewis Hamilton makes a stop during the second practice session of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg.
