Day in Photos

June 30, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 04:55AM
An elderly man falls in the mud in a paddy field during 'Asar Pandra', or paddy plantation day in Dhading district, Nepal.
A woman paddles on a tinkered boat as a child looks on at the flood-affected Kayakuchi village in Barpeta district of the Assam state, India.
Triathlete Jan Frodeno of Germany tries to cool down on his way to win the Ironman triathlon European Championships in Frankfurt, Germany.
Pro-China's supporters hold Chinese flags and placards read "We support police" during a rally outside Legislative Council Complex in Hong Kong.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, June 29, 2019.
People enjoy sunbathing at a beach by the Baltic Sea in Travemuende, Germany.
A Sudanese supporter of Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, blows a horn during a military-backed rally, in Mayo district, south of Khartoum, June 29, 2019.
Beachgoers play with balls at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 29, 2019.
Riot police use rubber pellets to disperse LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by the governorship, in central Istanbul, Turkey.
Fog covers Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia, June 29, 2019.
A security official stops a pitch invader after the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds, northern England, June 29, 2019.
