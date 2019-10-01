Day in Photos

October 1, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
October 01, 2019 03:26PM
Militia members and soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march past Tiananmen Square during a rehearsal before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing.
An anti-government protester takes cover under an umbrella during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong.
Chikuru, 11, carries water home in Bugamba district in Goma, the capital of North Kivu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept. 30, 2019.
School children dressed up as statues, depicting Indian freedom leader Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March, stand at a traffic intersection on the eve of Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in New Delhi.
A bridge collapses in the Nanfangao fish harbor in Suao township, in northeastern Taiwan.
A bridge collapses in the Nanfangao fish harbor in Suao township, in northeastern Taiwan. At least 14 people were injured when the bridge smashed down onto fishing vessels moored underneath and sent a petrol tanker plummeting into the water.
A woman walks with her kids on the first day of the new school term in the old city of Mosul, Iraq.
Some of Britain's most senior judges take part in the Annual Judge's Service, as they cross the road from Westminster Abbey to the Houses of Parliament in London.
Uganda's Benjamin Kiplagat, left, and Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft, right, compete in the Men's 3000m steeplechase heats at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
People use smartphones to film fireworks lighting up the sky at Tiananmen Square as part of a gala evening commemorating the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing.
An unidentified woman from the audience joins the models for the final walk of Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.
Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, rejoices in the courtroom after ex-police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder, in Dallas, Texas.
Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, rejoices in the courtroom after ex-police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder, in Dallas, Texas. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year.
Buses drive through the Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat, in the Altiplano in southwestern Bolivia.
