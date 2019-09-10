Day in Photos

September 10, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 10, 2019 02:59PM
A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a procession on the tenth day of Muharram, which marks the day of Ashura in Karachi, Pakistan.
A boy holds a rifle as he attends a rally of Houthi movement supporters to mark the Ashura in Sana'a, Yemen.
Golfers are seen on the green next to a bushfire-damaged area in Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.
Riot Police clash with residents of El Hatillo during a protest against the construction of a housing project in the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sep. 9, 2019.
Palestinian children gather after a local horse race on the land of Gaza destroyed airport, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
The Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow concept car is pictured during the preparations for the international Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 9, 2019.
A journalist reacts to tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a Palestinian protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Sept. 9, 2019.
Young boys with their bodies painted and dressed as Mahatma Gandhi seek alms at a traffic intersection in Hyderabad, India.
