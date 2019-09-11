Day in Photos

September 11, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 11, 2019 03:06PM
An American flag is seen left in the engraved names of 9/11 victims at the edge of the north reflecting pool at the 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, New York, Sept. 11, 2019.
The Villarrica volcano spews lava at night, as seen from the town of Pucon, Chile.
A man holds up a tuba as protesters shout slogans and sing Hong Kong's anthem during a protest at New Town Plaza shopping mall in Hong Kong, China.
People visit the Pepperdine Wave of Flags display at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, Sept. 10, 2019, commemorating those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with 2,977 flags.
A coffin carrying the body of Zimbabwe's former ruler Robert Mugabe arrives from Singapore, at the RG Mugabe International Airport in Harare.
A mahout and elephants wait for participating in festivities marking the annual harvest festival of Onam at a temple on the outskirts of Kochi, India.
A young girl dressed as the Living Goddess Kumari participates the Kumari Puja festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Dancers of China's Peacock Contemporary Dance Company perform Yang Liping's Rite of Spring during the International Contemporary Dance Festival DANCEINVERSION on the stage of Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 10, 2019.
A person runs after throwing a petrol bomb at PSNI vehicles, after a security alert was upturned due to a suspicious package found in Creggan Heights, Derry, Northern Ireland in this still image obtained from a social media video.
A sand storm approaches Yemen's second city of Aden.
A Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing Roadster made of teak wood is displayed at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
Amputee soccer players line up before a friendly match between Ukrainian and Azeri teams in Kyiv, Ukraine.
