Day in Photos

September 12, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 12, 2019 02:32PM
A jockey races a pair of bulls on a paddy fields during the annual Kalapoottu bull running festival in the village of Vengannur near Palakkad, India.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, wearing sport shoes, signs into a book upon his arrival for the V4+West Balkan summit in Prague, Czech Republic.
An elevated Metro passes over a bridge next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
A boy waves to passing motorists to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks from an overpass on Interstate 35, Sept. 11, 2019, near Melvern, Kansas.
Shattered windows are seen in a hotel following a blast in a military ammunition depot near the town of Kyrenia in nothern Cyprus.
Mourners stampede after the arrival of the coffin carrying former President Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium in Harare, where Mugabe will lie in state for a public viewing.
Spectators and photographers look at the Sept. 11 tribute lights in New York City across from the Hudson River from Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019, on the 18th anniversary of the attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduces Vancouver Kingsway candidate Tamara Taggart at a rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2019.
Greenpeace USA climbers form a blockade on the Fred Hartman Bridge nearby Houston, near Baytown, Texas, shutting down the Houston Ship Channel, the largest fossil fuel thoroughfare in the United States.
An aerial view shows the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a key infrastructure in the Greater Bay Area project, during sunrise off Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China.
